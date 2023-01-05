Indonesia forex reserves rise to $137.2 bln at end-December

January 05, 2023 — 10:11 pm EST

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves rose to $137.2 billion at the end of December, the highest in nine months, the central bank said on Friday.

The reserves, which are up from $134 billion a month earlier, are equivalent to six months worth of imports. The rise was driven by revenue from tax and services, as well as the withdrawal of government loans, it said.

