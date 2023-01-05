Indonesia forex reserves rise to $137.2 bln at end-December

JAKARTA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves rose to $137.2 billion at the end of December, the highest in nine months, the central bank said on Friday.

The reserves, which are up from $134 billion a month earlier, are equivalent to six months worth of imports. The rise was driven by revenue from tax and services, as well as the withdrawal of government loans, it said.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman Editing by Ed Davies)

