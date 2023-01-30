Indonesia finmin Sri Mulyani among candidates for top c.bank job -sources

Updates sources, adds detail

JAKARTA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati is among candidates being considered to be the next central bank governor, replacing the current chief whose term ends in May, according to five sources familiar with the matter.

The former World Bank managing director is a well-known figure in the global financial community and has served two stints as finance minister under two presidents, the latest starting in 2016.

She has won plaudits for reforming the taxation system and for her role in steering Southeast Asia's biggest economy through the pandemic.

Under a recently revised central bank law, President Joko Widodo must submit at least one name to parliament by February, to allow time for lawmakers to conduct a fit-and-proper test for candidates before selecting the best person for the job.

Bank Indonesia's (BI) current governor Perry Warjiyo was also being considered for a second term, four of the sources told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity since the matter has not been made public.

The head of the Indonesia Deposit Insurance Corporation, Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, and BI's senior deputy governor, Destry Damayanti, were also named by sources as potential candidates.

A source within the president's ruling coalition said Sri Mulyani was favoured to take the job, though another source said "it's not down to one name yet. The process is still underway."

Local news websites Detik.com and Kumparan.com reported the names on Monday.

Purbaya declined to comment on his potential candidacy when contacted by Reuters on Monday.

The president's office and others named by the media did not respond to requests for comment.

Warjiyo, in an interview with Bloomberg News last week, said he believed Widodo would choose the best person to lead BI.

The current governor, who will conclude his five-year term on May 24, is a career central banker who has played a central role in reforming BI's monetary policy mix.

He has overseen BI's COVID-19 pandemic response, which included unconventional policies such as direct bond buying from the government.

BI has lifted interest rates by 225 basis points since August as part of the central bank's post-pandemic tightening cycle.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Ananda Teresia, Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Ed Davies)

