Indonesia finds some cough syrups contain ingredients linked to fatal child kidney injury

JAKARTA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Some cough syrups in Indonesia contained ingredients linked to fatal acute kidney injury in children, its health minister said on Thursday.

The ingredients were also found in acute kidney injury child patients, said Budi Gunadi Sadikin, without specifying how many. Indonesia has temporarily banned use of any syrup-based medications for child.

