Indonesia finance ministry sees Q3 GDP growth at 5.7%

Stefanno Sulaiman Reuters
Published
Indonesia's economy is expected to grow by 5.7% in the third quarter from a year earlier, the finance ministry's fiscal policy agency head Febrio Kacaribu told a seminar on Friday.

Indonesia's statistic office is due to announce third quarter gross domestic product growth data on Nov 7.

