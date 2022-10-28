Indonesia finance ministry sees Q3 GDP growth at 5.7%

JAKARTA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia's economy is expected to grow by 5.7% in the third quarter from a year earlier, the finance ministry's fiscal policy agency head Febrio Kacaribu told a seminar on Friday.

Indonesia's statistic office is due to announce third quarter gross domestic product growth data on Nov 7.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman Editing by Ed Davies)

((Ed.Davies@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.