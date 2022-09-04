Indonesia finance ministry sees higher Sept, Oct inflation after fuel price hike

JAKARTA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia finance ministry expects inflation to pick up in September and October following a price hike announced at the weekend on subsidised fuels, a senior official said.

Deputy Minister Suahasil Nazara, however, said in a TV interview with CNBC Indonesia that the ministry expects the month-to-month inflation to normalise in November. It still expects 2022's GDP growth in a range of 5.1% to 5.4%, the official said.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Ananda Teresia; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Stefanno.Sulaiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.