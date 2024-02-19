News & Insights

Commodities

Indonesia feedlot association says cattle import permits have been issued

Credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA

February 19, 2024 — 12:26 am EST

Written by Dewi Kurniawati for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia issued cattle import permits late last week, the chief of country's feedlot association said on Monday.

The long awaited import permit for live cattle and meat had impacted shipments from Australia and other countries. Feedlot association head Djoni Liano told Reuters permits for meat were not issued, however.

Indonesia's trade ministry did not respond to multiple requests for confirmation. Australia is Indonesia's biggest supplier of live cattle, sending around 400,000 animals worth around $400 million to the country each year in recent years.

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Dewi.Kurniawati@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.