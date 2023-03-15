Indonesia Feb trade surplus at $5.48 bln, beats forecast

Adds imports, trade balance

JAKARTA, March 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported a larger than forecast trade balance in February at $5.48 billion, boosted by an unexpected drop in imports, data from the country's statistics bureau showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a $3.27 billion trade surplus.

Exports in February rose 4.51% annually to $21.40 billion, slightly lower than a 5.00% growth expected by analysts and after a 16.37% increase in January.

Imports fell by 4.32% annually to $15.92 billion due to a drop in purchases of raw materials, Statistics Indonesia said. A Reuters poll had forecast a 9.74% increase in shipments.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Editing by Ed Davies)

