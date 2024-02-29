News & Insights

Indonesia Feb inflation at 2.75% y/y, higher than expected

February 29, 2024 — 09:15 pm EST

JAKARTA, March 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's inflation rate was at 2.75% in February, above the 2.60% median forecast by economists polled by Reuters, data by the statistics bureau showed on Friday.

The January inflation rate was 2.57%.

Bank Indonesia targets inflation within a range of 1.5% to 3.5% this year.

The core inflation rate, which strips out government-controlled prices and volatile food prices, was at 1.68% in February, unchanged from the month before and below market's prediction of 1.71%.

