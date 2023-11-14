News & Insights

Indonesia, Exxon to explore petrochemical project investment - statement

November 14, 2023 — 01:39 am EST

Written by Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Coordinating Ministry for Maritime and Investment Affairs has signed an initial agreement with Exxon Mobil XOM.N to explore potential investment in a petrochemical project in the country, the ministry said in a statement.

The potential project is expected to produce polymer and may utilise carbon storage facility Exxon is currently reviewing with state oil company Pertamina, it said.

The agreement was signed during Indonesia's President Joko Widodo's U.S. trip this week.

During the same trip, Pertamina and Exxon also agreed to move ahead with their evaluation to invest over $2 billion for carbon capture and storage (CCS) facilities using two basins in the Java Sea, Pertamina said in a separate statement on Tuesday.

The CCS hub has the potential to store at least 3 gigatons of carbon emitted by carbon-intensive industries in Indonesia and the rest of the region, Pertamina Chief Executive Nicke Widyawati said.

Jack Williams, senior vice president at Exxon Mobil, said Exxon and Pertamina have the potential to reduce emissions and support economic growth in Indonesia.

