Indonesia, Exxon to explore petrochemical project investment - statement

JAKARTA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Coordinating Ministry for Maritime and Investment Affairs has signed an initial agreement with Exxon Mobil to explore potential investment in a petrochemical project in the country, the ministry said in a statement.
The potential project is expected to produce polymer and may utilise carbon storage facility Exxon is currently reviewing with state oil company Pertamina, it added.
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy)
