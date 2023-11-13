Indonesia, Exxon to explore petrochemical project investment - statement

News & Insights

JAKARTA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Coordinating Ministry for Maritime and Investment Affairs has signed an initial agreement with Exxon Mobil to explore potential investment in a petrochemical project in the country, the ministry said in a statement.

The potential project is expected to produce polymer and may utilise carbon storage facility Exxon is currently reviewing with state oil company Pertamina, it added.

