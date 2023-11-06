Indonesia extends rice handout programme to June 2024

JAKARTA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia would extend until June 2024 its monthly rice handout programme involving 21.3 million lower-income households, its chief economic affairs minister Airlangga Hartarto said on Monday.

The programme, aimed at protecting the poor from rising rice prices, was previously set to last until December.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)

