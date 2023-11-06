News & Insights

Indonesia extends rice handout programme to June 2024

November 06, 2023 — 04:35 am EST

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters

JAKARTA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia would extend until June 2024 its monthly rice handout programme involving 21.3 million lower-income households, its chief economic affairs minister Airlangga Hartarto said on Monday.

The programme, aimed at protecting the poor from rising rice prices, was previously set to last until December.

