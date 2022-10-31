Indonesia extends palm oil export levy waiver up to ref price of $800/T

Commodities

Indonesia said on Monday it has extended until the end of this year its policy of waiving a palm oil export levy, unless the palm oil reference price breaks $800 per tonnes, the economic ministry said on Monday.

Indonesia has waived export levy since mid July

Nov. 1-15 reference price at $770.88/tonne

JAKARTA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia said on Monday it has extended until the end of this year its policy of waiving a palm oil export levy, unless the palm oil reference price breaks $800 per tonnes, the economic ministry said on Monday.

The world's top palm oil producer has waived the levy since mid July to encourage exports following a three-week palm oil export ban aimed at controlling domestic cooking oil prices. That ban led to a problematic inventory glut.

The waiver was initially due to expire at the end of October.

"Once the price reach $800 per tonne, the zero levy will no longer be in effect," Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said in a statement.

Indonesia set its Nov 1-15 CPO reference price at $770.88 per tonne, a regulation document showed on Monday.

The reference price, set every two weeks, has stayed below $800 per tonne since early October.

