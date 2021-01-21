Indonesia explores conventional green bonds issuance - official

JAKARTA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia's government is studying a plan to raise funds through sales of conventional green bonds this year, a senior finance ministry official said during an investor call on Thursday.

The government has in recent years sold green notes in Islamic bonds and is exploring the conventional format, Luky Alfirman said on the call.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Martin Petty)

