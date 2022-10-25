Indonesia expects new gas supply contract with Singapore next week -minister

Trixie Yap Reuters
Indonesia expects to sign a new long-term contract next week to supply Singapore with piped natural gas via the Grissik-Batam-Singapore Pipeline, the country's Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif said on Tuesday.

Some of the details in the contract are still being ironed out, he told Reuters on the sidelines of the Singapore International Energy Week.

Gas supplies to Singapore commenced on the 468-km (291-mile) pipeline in 2003. The 20-year term contract is due to expire next year.

