Indonesia expects exports in 2022 could reach $292 bln

Credit: REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

November 12, 2022 — 10:26 pm EST

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman and Ananda Teresia for Reuters ->

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia is expected to book higher exports this year that could reach a value of around $292 billion, senior minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said on Sunday.

The figure is higher than his previous estimate of $280 billion last month.

