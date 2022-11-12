Indonesia expects exports in 2022 could reach $292 bln

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia is expected to book higher exports this year that could reach a value of around $292 billion, senior minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said on Sunday.

The figure is higher than his previous estimate of $280 billion last month.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Ananda Teresia Editing by Ed Davies)

((Stefanno.Sulaiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.