News & Insights

Stocks

Indonesia Energy Reports Rising Liabilities and Losses

October 25, 2024 — 05:19 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Indonesia Energy (INDO) has released an update.

Indonesia Energy Corporation reported a decrease in total assets from $17.72 million at the end of 2023 to $17.47 million by June 2024, reflecting a challenging financial period. The company’s liabilities have increased significantly while experiencing a net loss of $2.1 million for the first half of 2024, compared to a $1.6 million loss in the same period last year. Investors in the energy sector might be concerned about the rising operational costs and declining revenues, signaling potential challenges ahead.

For further insights into INDO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INDO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.