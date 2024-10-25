Indonesia Energy Reports Rising Liabilities and Losses

Indonesia Energy (INDO) has released an update.

Indonesia Energy Corporation reported a decrease in total assets from $17.72 million at the end of 2023 to $17.47 million by June 2024, reflecting a challenging financial period. The company’s liabilities have increased significantly while experiencing a net loss of $2.1 million for the first half of 2024, compared to a $1.6 million loss in the same period last year. Investors in the energy sector might be concerned about the rising operational costs and declining revenues, signaling potential challenges ahead.

