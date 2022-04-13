Indonesia energy minister proposes higher fuel distribution quotas

Adds details

JAKARTA, April 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's government plans to increase the distribution quota of certain fuels like diesel and 90-octane fuel to meet strong domestic demand, energy minister Arifin Tasrif told a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.

The ministry plans to increase the quota for diesel fuel to 17.39 million kilolitres (kl), up from 15.10 million kl, and the quota for 90-octane gasoline, known as Pertalite, to 28.5 million KL from 23.05 million kl, he said.

Between January and March, Pertalite and diesel fuel distribution were 14% and 9.5% above their allotted quota for the period.

The volume needs to be increased due to faster-than-expected economic recovery from the pandemic, which has triggered higher consumption, and the widening price gap between subsidised and non-subsidised fuels, Arifin said.

"We found that following the Pertamax price increase, consumption of Pertamax fell, while Pertalite consumption rose and we have to take anticipatory measures," he told members of parliament.

Indonesian state energy firm Pertamina on April 1 hiked prices of its 92-octane gasoline Pertamax by 40% to around 12,500 rupiah per litre.

The more widely used Pertalite is sold at 7,650 rupiah per litre. Pertalite designated as a "special assignment" fuel, which means the government compensates Pertamina for these fuels if it incurs losses when global oil prices rise.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies and Kanupriya Kapoor)

