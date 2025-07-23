Indonesia Energy Corporation Plans Drilling of Two New Wells at Kruh Block in Q4 2025

Indonesia Energy Corporation plans to drill two new wells at Kruh Block, enhancing production and reserves in Q4 2025.

Indonesia Energy Corporation (IEC) announced plans to drill two back-to-back wells at its 63,000-acre Kruh Block in Indonesia, starting in the fourth quarter of 2025. This initiative follows extensive seismic work completed in 2024 and early 2025, aimed at optimizing production prospects. The wells, named Kruh-29 and West Kruh-5, will be drilled using a 750 horsepower rig, with Kruh-29 expected to begin spudding in mid-Q4 2025 and production anticipated by the end of the year. The drilling sites have been approved by relevant Indonesian authorities, and preparations for land acquisition and vendor tenders are underway. IEC's President, Frank Ingriselli, expressed optimism about the wells potentially increasing the company’s reserves, contributing to a total of 18 planned wells at the Kruh Block. In May 2025, IEC had reported a 60% increase in proved reserves due to investments in the block. Further details can be found in their annual report filed with the SEC.

Potential Positives

IEC plans to drill two back-to-back wells, Kruh-29 and West Kruh-5, to reduce mobilization costs and maximize production potential.

The drilling activities are supported by previous seismic work that upgraded wellsite prospects, indicating a strategic approach to resource extraction.

The company has received necessary approvals from Indonesian government entities, which enhances transparency and regulatory compliance.

IEC reported a 60% increase in proved gross reserves for the Kruh Block following recent investments, signaling potential for future growth and profitability.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on forward-looking statements may create uncertainty regarding the company's future performance and drilling outcomes, which could deter investors.



The significant investment in seismic work and upcoming drilling suggests that previous activities may have been less effective in enhancing production potential.



There is a lack of concrete information about the outcomes of the planned drilling, which may raise concerns about the company's ability to achieve projected increases in reserves and production.

FAQ

What is Indonesia Energy Corporation's new drilling plan?

IEC plans to drill two back-to-back wells in the Kruh Block starting in Q4 2025.

How many wells will IEC drill at the Kruh Block?

IEC aims to drill a total of 18 wells at the 63,000-acre Kruh Block.

What is the significance of the recent seismic work?

The seismic work completed in 2024 and early 2025 upgraded wellsite prospects and locations for enhanced production.

When is the drilling of Kruh-29 expected to start?

Kruh-29 is expected to begin spudding in the middle of Q4 2025.

What improvements have been made at Kruh Block?

IEC reported a 60% increase in proved gross reserves due to recent investments and seismic work in Kruh Block.

Full Release







Drilling part of company’s continuing plans to drill a total of 18 wells













at the 63,000 acre Kruh Block











JAKARTA, INDONESIA AND DANVILLE, CA, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indonesia





Energy Corporation (NYSE American: INDO)



("IEC"), an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Indonesia, today announced that it plans to drill two (2) back-to-back wells on IEC’s 63,000 acre Kruh Block commencing in the fourth quarter of 2025.





The new drilling activities will be supported by the previously announced exploratory seismic work which was undertaken by IEC during 2024 and early 2025 that upgraded IEC’s wellsite prospects and drilling locations with a view towards maximizing production.





IEC’s planned drilling activities are expected to encompass:







Two wells being drilled back-to-back to help minimize mobilization costs.













A 750 horsepower drilling rig is planned to be used and is currently undergoing final inspection.













The wells will be designated “



Kruh-29



” (Kruh Field, planned total depth: 3,400 ft) and “



West Kruh-5



” (West Kruh Field, planned total depth: 5,200 ft), representing IEC’s first new well drilling activity in West Kruh Field.













Surface locations and subsurface geology for both wells have been approved by SKK Migas and Pertamina, the applicable Indonesian government entities.













For Kruh-29, land acquisition, logistics, and tubular material procurement have been completed.













For West Kruh-5, tender documents for required third party vendors are being prepared.













Spudding of Kruh-29 is expected in the middle of the fourth quarter of 2025, with production anticipated to begin by year-end.











Mr. Frank Ingriselli, IEC's President, commented “We are excited that government permits and necessary contractors are lining up to provide us with the ability to commence drilling our next well at the Kruh Block before year end and hopefully the drilling of a second well before year end or soon thereafter. This comes after our heavy investment in critical seismic work in 2024 and early 2025 which will guide our efforts going forward. If results from these next wells are positive, we are hopeful that a significant increase in our reserves will be forthcoming as we continue to work towards drilling a total of 18 new wells at Kruh in the coming years as we seek to maximize the potential for this asset and drive shareholder value.”





In May 2025, IEC reported that investments in Kruh Block and the 3D seismic work completed earlier this year resulted in a 60% increase in proved gross reserves. More information regarding IEC’s planned drilling activities and reserve details for the Kruh Block and the Citarum Block can be found in IEC’s annual report on Form 20-F which was filed on April 29, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on IEC’s website at:



https://ir.indo-energy.com/sec-filings/



.







About Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited







Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE American: INDO) is a publicly traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in Indonesia. IEC’s principal assets are its Kruh Block (63,000 acres) located onshore on the Island of Sumatra in Indonesia and its Citarum Block (195,000 acres) located onshore on the Island of Java in Indonesia. IEC is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia and has a representative office in Danville, California. For more information on IEC, please visit



www.indo-energy.com



.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







All statements in this press release, and related statements of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (“IEC”) and its representatives and partners that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Acts”). In particular, the words “could,” "estimates," “seek,” "believes," "hopes," "expects," "intends," “on-track”, "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Acts and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Acts. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. In this press release, forward-looking statements include, without imitation those related to IEC’s future drilling plans at Kruh Block. While management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the IEC's control, that could cause actual results to materially and adversely differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not necessarily limited to, those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed on April 29, 2025, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies are of such documents are available on the SEC's website,



www.sec.gov



and IEC’s website at



https://ir.indo-energy.com/sec-filings/



. IEC undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Company Contact:







Frank C. Ingriselli





President, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited







Frank.Ingriselli@Indo-Energy.com





