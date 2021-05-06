Indonesia end-April forex reserves up $1.7 bln at $138.8 bln

JAKARTA, May 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves increased by $1.7 billion in April, central bank data showed on Friday, amid capital inflows back into emerging markets.

The end-April reserve level of $138.8 billion matched February's level, which was the highest on record. It could cover the cost of 10 months of imports, Bank Indonesia said in a statement, adding that reserves were also influenced by tax revenues and foreign debt levels.

During April, the rupiah IDR= gained 0.6% against the dollar and continued strengthening this month.

(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Tabita Diela; Editing by Ed Davies)

