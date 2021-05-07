Indonesia economy seen growing 4.6% this year-central bank governor

Indonesia's economy is expected to grow 4.6% this year, the country's central bank governor told a virtual conference on Friday.

This is in the upper end of Bank Indonesia's initial economic growth forecast range of 4.1%-5.1% and a recovery from the 2.1% decline seen last year.

"We are optimistic that our economy will improve... The export sectors, I think will grow, alongside investments in other sectors," governor Perry Warjiyo said.

