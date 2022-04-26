Indonesia econ minister: RBD palm olein exports will be banned from April 28

JAKARTA, April 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia will ban exports of RBD palm olein from midnight on April 28 until prices of bulk cooking oil drop to 14,000 per litre, chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto said in a virtual statement on Tuesday.

The export ban will be imposed on all RBD palm olein producers, and state food procurement agency Bulog will help some companies to distribute their products to local cooking oil producers, Airlangga said. The policy will be reviewed periodically, he added.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe, Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

