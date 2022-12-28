Commodities

Indonesia delays mandatory palm oil biodiesel 35% blending to Feb. 1 - energy ministry

December 28, 2022 — 10:26 pm EST

JAKARTA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia will start its mandatory palm oil biodiesel 35% blending on Feb. 1, a month later than initially planned, the energy ministry said.

Indonesia's will keep its 30% mandatory palm biodiesel blending, a policy in place since 2020, throughout January, it said in a statement late Wednesday.

