Indonesia Dec Sumatran robusta coffee beans exports more than double y/y
BANDAR LAMPUNG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia exported 32,992 tonnes of Sumatran robusta coffee beans in December from Lampung province, local trade office data showed on Tuesday, more than double exports in the same month last year.
On a month-on-month basis, shipments nearly quadrupled in December, the data showed.
Month
Exports (tonnes)
Pct change (y/y)
2021
December
32,992.1
+103.5
November
8,811.44
-70.8
October
12,349.62
-51.5
September
7,187.36
-69.8
August
6,250.69
-70.5
July
6,689.34
-66.4
June
6,608.8
-56.5
May
5,575.50
-40.7
April
11,607.60
-29.6
March
5,957.50
-53.6
February
2,675.00
-82.6
January
8,055.90
-29.6
2020
December
16,215.10
-5.5
November
30,131.10
38.2
October
25,455.20
-5.1
September
23,758.20
-5.8
August
21,165.70
13.2
July
19,914.50
20.1
June
15,194.80
71.6
May
9,399.60
7.1
April
16,490.90
66.7
March
12,843.10
11.2
February
15,416.30
7.5
January
11,435.60
3.6
(Reporting by Mas Alina Arifin in Bandar Lampung; Writing by Fathin Ungku Editing by Ed Davies)
((fathin.ungku@thomsonreuters.com; +65 8578 6640;))
