Indonesia Dec Sumatran robusta coffee beans exports more than double y/y

Indonesia exported 32,992 tonnes of Sumatran robusta coffee beans in December from Lampung province, local trade office data showed on Tuesday, more than double exports in the same month last year.

On a month-on-month basis, shipments nearly quadrupled in December, the data showed.

Month

Exports (tonnes)

Pct change (y/y)

2021

December

32,992.1

+103.5

November

8,811.44

-70.8

October

12,349.62

-51.5

September

7,187.36

-69.8

August

6,250.69

-70.5

July

6,689.34

-66.4

June

6,608.8

-56.5

May

5,575.50

-40.7

April

11,607.60

-29.6

March

5,957.50

-53.6

February

2,675.00

-82.6

January

8,055.90

-29.6

2020

December

16,215.10

-5.5

November

30,131.10

38.2

October

25,455.20

-5.1

September

23,758.20

-5.8

August

21,165.70

13.2

July

19,914.50

20.1

June

15,194.80

71.6

May

9,399.60

7.1

April

16,490.90

66.7

March

12,843.10

11.2

February

15,416.30

7.5

January

11,435.60

3.6

(Reporting by Mas Alina Arifin in Bandar Lampung; Writing by Fathin Ungku Editing by Ed Davies)

((fathin.ungku@thomsonreuters.com; +65 8578 6640;))

