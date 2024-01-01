News & Insights

Indonesia Dec inflation at 2.61%, below estimate

January 01, 2024 — 11:15 pm EST

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman, Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation rate was at 2.61% in December, official data showed on Tuesday, below a median forecast of 2.72% in a Reuters survey of economists.

The inflation rate was within Bank Indonesia's (BI) target range for 2023 of 2% to 4%. The central bank targets inflation within a new range of 1.5% to 3.5% for 2024.

BI raised interest rates by a total of 250 basis points between August 2022 and October 2023 to keep inflation in check and maintain stability in the rupiah currency IDR=.

The statistics bureau is due to release core inflation data later on Tuesday.

