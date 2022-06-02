Commodities

Indonesia cuts 2023 rice production target to 55.39 mln t -agri ministry

Gayatri Suroyo Reuters
JAKARTA, June 2 (Reuters) -

Indonesia's agriculture ministry has set 2023 unhusked rice production target at 55.39 million tonnes, minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo told parliament on Thursday, below the 56.08 million tonnes target he presented in March.

Indonesia produced 54.42 million tonnes of unhusked rice in 2021 and an estimated 25.4 million tonnes in January-April period of 2022.

The minister kept 2023 corn output target at 23.21 million tonnes.

The 2023 sugar cane production target was set at 37.15 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo)

