Companies
BA

Indonesia crash investigator says autothrottle problems on Sriwijaya Air plane

Contributors
Fransiska Nangoy Reuters
Bernadette Christina Munthe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA

The flight data recorder from the Sriwijaya Air plane that crashed last month killing 62 people showed problems with the autothrottle system that controls engine power automatically, Indonesia's air accident investigator said on Wednesday.

JAKARTA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The flight data recorder from the Sriwijaya Air plane that crashed last month killing 62 people showed problems with the autothrottle system that controls engine power automatically, Indonesia's air accident investigator said on Wednesday.

When the plane reached 8,150 feet (2,484 m) after take-off, the left throttle lever moved back while the right lever stayed in its original position, National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) investigator Nurcayho Utomo said.

The plane eventually rolled and then entered a dive into the Java Sea, he said.

"What we know is the left autothrottle moved backward," Utomo told reporters. "We don't know if it's broken or not, but it's an anomaly because the left moved far back, the right did not as though it was stuck."

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Jamie Freed Editing by Ed Davies)

((Ed.Davies@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9373 1805; Reuters Messaging: ed.davies.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

Commodities Oil US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters