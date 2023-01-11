Indonesia considers new rules on keeping export earnings in local banks -minister

JAKARTA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to evaluate a government regulation on export earnings, including potentially looking into setting rules on how long earnings are kept in local banks, its chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto said on Wednesday.

The country has required exporters of natural resources to keep earnings in a special account at domestic banks since 2019. Airlangga told a news conference the government is considering extending this requirement to exporters of manufactured goods.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Ananda Teresia and Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Tom Hogue)

