Indonesia considers extending rice handout programme to March 2024

JAKARTA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia may extend its rice handout programme to March 2024 amid concerns over supply disruptions due to dry weather, the country's food procurement agency said in a statement.

Indonesia's ongoing rice handout programme lasts until December 2023.

