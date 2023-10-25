News & Insights

Indonesia considers extending rice handout programme to March 2024

October 25, 2023 — 09:21 pm EDT

Written by Bernadette Christina and Ananda Teresia for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia may extend its rice handout programme to March 2024 amid concerns over supply disruptions due to dry weather, the country's food procurement agency said in a statement.

Indonesia's ongoing rice handout programme lasts until December 2023.

