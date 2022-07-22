Commodities

Indonesia considering scrapping domestic sales rule for palm oil exports

Contributors
Bernadette Christina Munthe Reuters
Fransiska Nangoy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

JAKARTA, July 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Trade Minister said on Friday his ministry was considering removing a domestic sales requirement for palm oil exports since high inventories of the vegetable oil were preventing a recovery of palm oil fruit prices.

Minister Zulkifli Hasan told reporters he would discuss the idea with palm oil companies and could remove the export requirement if they remained committed to maintaining ample supply of cooking oil at home.

