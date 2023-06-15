News & Insights

Indonesia considering sale of 5%-10% stake in IPO for Pertamina upstream unit -official

June 15, 2023 — 04:36 am EDT

Written by Bernadette Christina for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, June 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia is currently reviewing the size and timing of an initial public offering of the upstream unit of state energy company Pertamina, the deputy minister for state-owned enterprises said on Thursday.

Pahala Mansury told reporters a 5% to 10% stake of Petamina Hulu Energi is being considered for the IPO, but no decision has been reached.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.