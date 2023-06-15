Indonesia considering sale of 5%-10% stake in IPO for Pertamina upstream unit -official

JAKARTA, June 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia is currently reviewing the size and timing of an initial public offering of the upstream unit of state energy company Pertamina, the deputy minister for state-owned enterprises said on Thursday.

Pahala Mansury told reporters a 5% to 10% stake of Petamina Hulu Energi is being considered for the IPO, but no decision has been reached.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.