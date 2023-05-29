News & Insights

Indonesia considering nickel price index - govt official

May 29, 2023 — 11:42 pm EDT

Written by Fransiska Nangoy for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, May 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia, the world's biggest nickel producer, is looking into creating a nickel price index this year, Septian Hario Seto, a senior official with the investment coordinating ministry, said on Tuesday.

The country is also putting its plans to tax nickel products exports on hold, he told the SMM Indonesia Nickel-Cobalt conference in Jakarta.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Writing by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.