Indonesia considering nickel price index - govt official

JAKARTA, May 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia, the world's biggest nickel producer, is looking into creating a nickel price index this year, Septian Hario Seto, a senior official with the investment coordinating ministry, said on Tuesday.

The country is also putting its plans to tax nickel products exports on hold, he told the SMM Indonesia Nickel-Cobalt conference in Jakarta.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Writing by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

