Indonesia considering buying Russian oil as fuel prices soar -FT

Contributor
Shivani Tanna Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo is considering joining India and China in buying Russian oil to offset increasing pressure of rising energy costs in the country, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's President Joko Widodo is considering joining India and China in buying Russian oil to offset increasing pressure of rising energy costs in the country, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

"We always monitor all of the options. If there is the country (and) they give a better price, of course," Widodo said in an interview with the Financial Times when he was asked whether Indonesia would buy oil from Russia. (https://on.ft.com/3U2HeIn)

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters