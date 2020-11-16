Indonesia companies sign $1 bln deal with Australia healthcare providers

JAKARTA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Indonesian companies have signed a $1 billion agreement with Australian healthcare providers Docta and Aspen Medical to build hospitals and clinics in the Southeast Asian country's most populous province of West Java, officials said on Monday.

State-owned infrastructure company Jasa Sarana signed a shareholder agreement with Docta Aspen Pty Ltd and Indonesian health equipment distributor Rajawali Nusindo at this week's West Java Investment Summit 2020, according to a document showing a list of agreements provided by a provincial official.

Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board Chairman Bahlil Lahadalia praised the $1 billion agreement and told a news conference that healthcare investment was a top priority for Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

According to Docta's website, the company established a joint venture company with Aspen Medical to execute a 23-year plan to build 650 primary care clinics and 23 hospitals across West Java in cooperation with the local government, health department and Jasa Sarana.

Docta and Aspen Medical could not immediately be reached for further comment.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Ed Davies)

