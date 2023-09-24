Indonesia coal production to start declining in 2030 - official

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia's coal production is expected to start declining in 2030, Bambang Suswantono, acting director general of mineral and coal at the Ministry of Energy and Ministerial Resources told a conference on Monday.

Indonesia is targeting record coal production and exports this year.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Writing by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue)

