Indonesia coal production to start declining in 2030 - official

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

September 24, 2023 — 09:27 pm EDT

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia's coal production is expected to start declining in 2030, Bambang Suswantono, acting director general of mineral and coal at the Ministry of Energy and Ministerial Resources told a conference on Monday.

Indonesia is targeting record coal production and exports this year.

