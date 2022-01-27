Indonesia coal miners must comply with new rules to resume exports after ban ends - official

Coal miners in Indonesia must comply with new regulations on meeting a domestic market quota in order to restart coal shipments, even after a ban on coal exports expires on Jan. 31, an advisor to the energy minister said on Thursday.

The advisor, Irwandy Arif, confirmed in a text message to Reuters that not all companies will be cleared to resume exports after the month-long ban is lifted, only those that met their Domestic Market Obligation, or had agreed to pay penalties.

