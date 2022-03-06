Indonesia coal miners may struggle to meet 2022 output target -association

March 7 (Reuters) - Indonesian miners might face difficulty in reaching a 2022 output target of 663 million tonnes, following export restriction in January, Indonesia Coal Miners Association executive director Hendra Sinadia said on Monday.

Miners were still trying to normalise their output levels after a cut due to the halt in exports, while they were also facing challenge from wet weather, he said.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)

((Ed.Davies@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.