Indonesia coal miners may struggle to meet 2022 output target -association

Contributor
Bernadette Christina Munthe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesian miners might face difficulty in reaching a 2022 output target of 663 million tonnes, following export restriction in January, Indonesia Coal Miners Association executive director Hendra Sinadia said on Monday.

Miners were still trying to normalise their output levels after a cut due to the halt in exports, while they were also facing challenge from wet weather, he said.

