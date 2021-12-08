Indonesia coal benchmark prices set lower in December- official statement

JAKARTA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's coal benchmark prices in December were set 25.7% lower compared to a month earlier, the energy ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Coal benchmark prices stood at $159.79 per tonne, compared to $215 in November.

The lower price was due to higher Chinese coal production, an energy ministry spokesman said in the statement.

(Reporting Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fathin Ungku Editing by Ed Davies)

