Indonesia coal benchmark prices set lower in December- official statement

Indonesia's coal benchmark prices in December were set 25.7% lower compared to a month earlier, the energy ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Coal benchmark prices stood at $159.79 per tonne, compared to $215 in November.

The lower price was due to higher Chinese coal production, an energy ministry spokesman said in the statement.

