Indonesia central bank raises key policy rate by 25 bps

December 22, 2022 — 02:25 am EST

Written by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe for Reuters

JAKARTA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank raised its key policy rate on Thursday, its fifth rate hike since August and widely expected by markets, as it aims to bring inflation back within target next year.

Bank Indonesia (BI) hiked the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.50%, as expected by the majority of economists polled by Reuters.

It also raised its deposit facility IDCBID=ECI and lending facility IDCBIL=ECI rates by the same amount to 4.75% and 6.25%, respectively.

