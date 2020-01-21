Indonesia central bank maintains accommodative monetary policy

JAKARTA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank is set to continue its accommodative monetary policy this year to support economic growth, Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Wednesday.

"All Bank Indonesia's policy instruments are focused on keeping and strengthening the economic growth momentum," Warjiyo said in a press conference.

"Accommodative monetary policy continues," he said.

Bank Indonesia has targeted the economy to grow at 5.1%-5.5% this year, a slight increase from 5.1% expected for 2019.

The bank is scheduled to announce the result of its monthly policy review on Thursday.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Tabita Diela; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((tabita.diela@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927621;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.