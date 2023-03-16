Indonesia central bank leaves interest rates unchanged

Credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA

March 16, 2023 — 03:44 am EDT

Written by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy, Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

Benchmark rate left unchanged at 5.75%

All 30 economists in Reuters poll forecast no change

BI governor says local banks resilient

JAKARTA, March 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank held interest rates unchanged on Thursday and stuck by its message that previous hikes were sufficient to steer inflation back to within target later this year.

Bank Indonesia (BI) left unchanged its benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI at 5.75%, where it has been since January, as predicted by all 30 economists polled by Reuters.

BI's other main policy rates for overnight deposit IDCBID=ECI and lending IDCBIL=ECI were also kept steady at 5.00% and 6.50%, respectively.

Governor Perry Warjiyo played down concerns about risks to Indonesian banks from problems at some global banks and said a government stress test showed domestic lenders were resilient.

Warjiyo said BI's rate hikes - totalling 225 basis points between August to January - were adequate to ensure headline inflation returned to its target range.

Headline inflation in Southeast Asia's largest economy picked up slightly to 5.47% in February.

BI said inflation was on track to get back within its 2% to 4% target range from September this year, while core inflation would stay within target the whole year.

The central bank kept its economic growth outlook for 2023 at the upper end of a 4.5% to 5.3% range.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy and Stefanno Sulaiman Editing by Ed Davies and Martin Petty)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.