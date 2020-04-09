Indonesia central bank governor says rupiah still undervalued

JAKARTA, April 9 (Reuters) - The exchange rate of Indonesia's rupiah currency was still undervalued even after some appreciation, the country's central bank governor said on Thursday, reiterating his projection of further strengthening towards 15,000 a dollar at end-2020.

The rupiah IDR= traded at 15,850 per dollar at 0730 GMT, up 1.9% from the previous close and the strongest since March 19. However, it remained one of the worst performing emerging Asian currencies after capital outflows related to the coronavirus pandemic.

"If we measure it towards fundamentals, against inflation, the current account deficit, interest rate differentials onshore and abroad, they show the rupiah is still undervalued and has the tendency to strengthen," Governor Perry Warjiyo told an online news conference. He also said Bank Indonesia still conducted currency intervention but in relatively small amounts.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Tabita Diela; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.