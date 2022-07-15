US Markets

Indonesia calls for G20 joint forum to tackle food crisis

Fransiska Nangoy Reuters
Stefanno Sulaiman Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, July 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Friday called for a G20 joint forum to come up with concrete action to tackle growing food insecurity and a looming fertilizer supply crisis.

She said the world is facing alarming global hunger due to war, export restrictions and the lingering effect of the pandemic. The risk of a fertilizer supply crisis could exacerbate the food crisis even into 2023 and beyond, she said.

