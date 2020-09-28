Indonesia c.bank's bond purchases could carry over to 2021, governor says

Maikel Jefriando Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesia's central bank governor said on Monday that its pledge to purchase 397.56 trillion rupiah ($26.77 billion) of government bonds while relinquishing interest payments is not fully met this year, the plan could be carried over to 2021.

Governor Perry Warjiyo told parliament that BI has bought 183.48 trillion rupiah of bonds under such scheme so far and that the central bank was monitoring the inflationary risk from the operations.

The purchases are part of Bank Indonesia's (BI) "burden-sharing" agreement with the government to fund a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor said BI's balance sheet may see a 21 trillion rupiah deficit in 2021 due to the scheme.

($1 = 14,850.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((gayatri.suroyo@thomsonreuters.com; +622129927609; Reuters Messaging: gayatri.suroyo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

