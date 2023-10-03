Indonesia c.bank: rise in bond yields, capital outflows "manageable"

JAKARTA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The rise in Indonesian government bond yields and capital outflows from its financial markets were "manageable", but the central bank was open to the possibility of buying bonds to manage yields, an official said on Tuesday.

Bank Indonesia would continue to monitor movements in U.S. Treasury yields, Edi Susianto, its head of monetary management, told Reuters.

