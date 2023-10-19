Indonesia c.bank unexpectedly raises rates amid weaker rupiah

Adds details from paragraph 3 onwards

JAKARTA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank unexpectedly raised interest rates on Thursday to put a floor under the rupiah exchange rate, which has come under pressure amid U.S. monetary tightening and rising geopolitical risks.

Bank Indonesia (BI) hiked the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI by 25 basis points to 6.00%, its second hike this year and its seventh since starting its tightening cycle in 2022.

All economists polled by Reuters had expected no change.

The overnight deposit facility IDCBID=ECI and lending facility IDCBIL=ECI were raised by the same amount, to 5.25% and 6.75%, respectively.

The decision came as the rupiah IDR= faced renewed pressure, hitting its lowest since 2020 earlier on Thursday as risk-averse investors prefer safe haven investments amid monetary tightening in advanced economies and tensions in the Middle East.

Governor Perry Warjiyo said the hike was a pre-emptive and forward-looking measure to mitigate risk of imported inflation.

The rupiah recouped some of its losses after BI's announcement. It had weakened by as much as 0.81% prior to the rate announcement.

The unit remained one of the best performing emerging Asian currencies, propped up partly by Indonesia's trade surpluses.

Wary of Indonesia's large stock of foreign currency debt, analysts have said the rupiah's weakness is holding BI back from cutting interest rates, even as inflation cooled to a 19-month low in September, near the lower end of BI's 2% to 4% target range for 2023.

BI will lower the target range to 1.5% to 3.5% next year.

Economists in the latest Reuters survey had expected BI to keep rates unchanged until the end of the first quarter of 2024, longer than previously expected.

BI kept its growth forecast for Southeast Asia's largest economy at 4.5% to 5.3% in 2023.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Stefanno Sulaiman and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

