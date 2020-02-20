Indonesia c.bank trims 2020 GDP growth outlook due to virus concerns

JAKARTA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank on Thursday trimmed its forecast for 2020 economic growth outlook to 5.0%-5.4%, from 5.1%-5.5%, mainly due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Thursday.

Bank Indonesia had conducted a thorough assessment of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak before it also announced a 25 basis point rate cut in its benchmark rate, Warjiyo said.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Ed Davies)

