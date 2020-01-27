Indonesia c.bank to intervene if rupiah becomes too strong - governor

Indonesia's central bank will stand ready to intervene in the currency market should the rupiah currency become too strong, although its current level is still fine, the bank's governor told lawmakers on Monday.
