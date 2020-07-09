Indonesia c.bank to focus on supporting economy, flags possible rate cuts

JAKARTA, July 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank has agreed with the government to focus its policy on reviving economic activity in the short term amid the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Thursday.

"The focus in the short term is on reviving the economy. That's the key," Warjiyo told parliament's budgetary committee.

"We have agreed, madam minister (of finance) will focus on absorbing the state budget while we focus on providing monetary stimulus," he said.

The governor also reiterated that Bank Indonesia still has room for further rate cuts after three reductions so far this year.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Maikel Jefriando; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

