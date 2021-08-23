Indonesia c.bank to buy up to $30.5 bln of bonds directly from govt-report

Adds context

JAKARTA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank willpurchase directly sovereign bonds worth up to 439 trillion rupiah ($30.46 billion) in 2021 and 2022 under a new agreement with the finance ministry, CNBC Indonesia reported on Monday, citing a government document.

The scheme is similar to an agreement BI had with the ministry last year to fund ballooning healthcare and welfare bills amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a move that BI and the finance ministry had both pledged not to repeat.

CNBC Indonesia reported thatBI will buy up to 215 trillion rupiah for 2021 and 224 trillion rupiah in 2022 in private placement sales with the proceeds used to fund the government's vaccination campaign and other COVID-19 relief measures.

Bank Indonesia (BI) will relinquish interest payments for bonds worth 58 trillion rupiah in 2021 and 40 trillion rupiah in 2022, but the rest of the notes will carry a floating interest rate equal to the central bank's three-month reverse repo rate, according to the news website.

The finance ministry and central bank did not immediately respond to a request by Reuters for comment.

Last year, BI agreed to buy 397.6 trillion rupiah worth of bonds without receiving interest as part of a $40 billion fiscal deficit financing scheme. Investors and economists have raised concerns about the scheme's effects on inflation and the rupiah.

