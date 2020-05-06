Indonesia c.bank to buy maximum $8.3 bln govt bonds from primary market -gov

Indonesia's central bank will buy a maximum of 125 trillion rupiah ($8.31 billion) of government bonds in the primary market, bank governor, Perry Warjiyo, told parliament on Wednesday.

Warjiyo estimated the government will sell 506.8 trillion of bonds in the second to the fourth quarter this year and said he expected the market would absorb most of it.

Bank Indonesia has been allowed to buy government bonds from the primary market as a non-competitive bidder and the bank's governor has said it will act as buyer of last resort to support budget financing.

